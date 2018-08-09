Thu August 09, 2018
National

August 9, 2018

Tolerance, pluralism key to peaceful coexistence: moot

GILGIT: Karakoram International University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Attaullah Shah has said that Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of two-day training workshop on ‘Reconstruction of an Inclusive Islamic Society in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan’, the vice chancellor emphasized that university faculty members must inculcate values of tolerance, tranquility and pluralism among youth to promote exclusivity and peaceful coexistence. “Our armed forces are safeguarding the geographical borders of country and universities must play their role to secure the ideological borders,” he stressed.

Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Zia ul Haq highlighted positive outcomes of Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative and emphasized upon the participants to contribute towards dissemination of the message to foil evil plans of enemies who want to divide the nation on sectarian, ethnic and linguistic lines.

Addressing the workshop, Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Jawad Akram said that Pakistan is facing multiple conflicts which require attention and research at the university level. He also lauded the contribution of the Karakoram International University vis-à-vis peace-building initiatives in the region.

The workshop, jointly organized by Karakoram International University Gilgit and Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Islamabad, was attended by representatives of religious seminaries, lawyers, journalists, members of civil society, faculty members and students of different public-sector universities.

Prominent among those who attended the event were Dr Kashif Mahmood, representative of the federal government; Babar Shabuddin, deputy home secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Prof Dr Ejaz from the National Defence University, Dr Syed Hassan Rizvi from the University of Lahore, Ms Habiba from LUMS Lahore and Dr Manzoor Ali, provost at the Karakoraom International University.

The Zalmi Foundation is co-hosting the ‘Third National Youth Summit Pakistan’ being held at the Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan. The event started on August 7 and will continue until August 10.

The objective of the summit is to gather the youth of the country at one platform to understand the local dynamics and ensure a cooperative society to mitigate numerous challenges not only at the national but also the international level. Students from universities across Pakistan are participating in the event, which aims at encouraging and empowering the Pakistani youth through healthy activities such as sports. Exhibition cricket and polo matches are also scheduled on the sidelines of the event.

