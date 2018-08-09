BNP-M pledges support to Imran Khan after inking deal with PTI

QUETTA: In a breakthrough for PTI, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has agreed to support Imran Khan in the upcoming election of Prime Minister.

The Balochistan party pledged its support for Khan in the Centre after inking a six-point deal with PTI leaders who flew to Quetta to meet Sardar Akhtar Mengal and requested his party’s support for Khan’s prime ministership.

“We have signed a landmark agreement with the BNP-M,” PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed. The issue of missing persons would be addressed on a priority basis, he said, adding that national action plan (NAP) would be implemented. The document was signed by Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tarin from the PTI and Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Jahangzeb Jamal Dini and Agha Hasan Baloch on behalf of the BNP-M.

Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that he had held telephonic conversation with Imran Khan in details. “We hope that joint efforts would be made to address the challenges being faced by Balochistan,” he said. The people of Balochistan had been facing difficulties for the past 70 years, he noted. Mengal said that BNP-M and PTI had singed a historic agreement. “PTI has agreed to our six points as we wanted to seek reassurance that our issues will be addressed,” he said.