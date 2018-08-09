Thu August 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Three killed in target killing incidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons were killed in three different incidents of target killings in Prova tehsil on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses said that unidentified persons shot dead one Baqir Hussain, a resident of Babar Pakka, near the Arabi Masjid in the area.

In the second incident, one Kalu, a resident of Mahra, was gunned down in the limits of Prova Police Station. Another person, Hafizullah, was killed in the same area.

Meanwhile, the residents of various areas held demonstration to protest killings of three persons in separate attacks. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans like 'stop killings of innocent people.' Chanting slogans, the protesters walked through various areas and gathered on the Indus Highway where they blocked it to all kinds of traffic by placing the bodies over it.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that target killings of innocent people in the area were lamentable. They asked the government and the provincial police chief to stop the target killings in the area and bring the culprits to justice or else a protest campaign would be launched. The protesters dispersed peacefully after District Police Officer Zahoor Afridi and Superintendent of Police-Investigation Sanaullah Marwat assured them of bringing the culprits into the court of justice.

