Girls clinch top positions as Mardan BISE announces HSSC exam results

MARDAN: The first and second top positions were shared by three girl students while a boy student stood third in the pre-medical group in the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II annual examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan.

The results were announced on Tuesday in an award-giving ceremony for the top 20 position holder students at the BISE auditorium. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isaf (PTI) MNA-elect Mujahid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Announcing the results, BISE Controller Dr Rashid Gul said that a total of 35,325 students appeared in the HSSC Part-11 examination in which 24,648 were declared successful with passing percentage of 69.77.

He added that 41,095 students appeared in the HSSC Part-I examination and 22,002 were declared successful. The pass percentage remained at 53.54.

In the Pre-Medical group, Sara Khizar of Noor Education System & College Kheshgi Bala, Nowshera and Erum Raziq of The Peace Group of Schools and Colleges, Mardan, shared the first top position by securing 994 marks each out of 1100.

Farishta Irshad of The Peace School and College, Nowshera Cantt, stood second with 992 marks, while Fazil Shah of Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi, clinched the third position with 991 marks.

Qaim Shah, a student of The Suffah College Adina, Swabi, topped the Pre-Engineering group with 986 marks. Sahibzada Aafaq of The Quaid-e-Azam College, Swabi, stood second with 984 marks, while Muhammad Usman Khan of Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi, clinched the third position with 982 marks.

Similarly, Rubaa Khan of the Punjab College Kandar, Nowshera, topped the General Science group with 950 marks. Hussam Ali Durrani of ‘The Peace Group of Schools and Colleges,’ Mardan, stood second by securing 916 marks, while Hira Farooq of Islamia Degree College for Girls, Nowshera, stood third with 914 marks.

Muhammad Ziaul Islam Farooq of Government Degree College, Zaida in Swabi, topped the Humanities group with 944 marks. Shehneela of Government Girls Degree College, Zaida, Swabi, stood second by obtaining 915 marks, while Tamkeen Sarvat of Nisar Shaheed International College, Risalpur, stood third with 889 marks. Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi, was declared the best institution.