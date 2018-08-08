Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lahore, Abbottabad, Karachi advance in under-19 cricket

LAHORE: Abbottabad, Peshawar, Karachi Blues and Lahore Blues teams won their respective matches in the Inter Region U-19 One Day Tournament 2018-19 at various venues of Karachi while the Group A matches scheduled at Rawalpindi and Islamabad were completely washed out due to heavy rains.

At National Stadium Karachi, Abbottabad beat Bahawalpur by four wickets. Bahawalpur Region gathered 185 for nine in 50 overs. Ahmed Zahoor with 45, Ali Imran with 27 and Umer Rehman with 24 were their main scorers. Khalid Ali with three for 26, Hamza Khan three for 42 and Abdur Rehman two for 28 halted their runs flow. Abbottabad Region in reply achieved 186 for six in 48.1 overs. Khayyam Khan 81 not played a leading role in the win. He was supported by Azam Farooq who made 47. Muzammil Khan and Muhammad Junaid got two wickets each from the losing attack.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Peshawar Region defeated Hyderabad by 113 runs. Peshawar banking on the 91 runs innings of Muhammad Mohsin hammered 267 for eight in 50 overs. Saqib Jamil 59 and Muhammad Amir 24 not outr were the other main scorers. Noman Akbar had three wickets while Saad Khan got two for Hyderabad. In reply, Hyderabad crumbled at 154 in 43.1 overs. Saud Jafri with 43 and Saad Khan with 24 were the prominent with the bat. Saqib Khan had three wickets while Niaz Khan and Saqib Jamil shared two wickets each.

At the NBP Stadium, Karachi, Karachi Blues routed Multan by six wickets. Karachi first contained Multan Region at 176 for nine and then achieved 177 for the loss of four wickets. For the losing team, Shoaib Khan made 36 not out, Asjar Ishfaq 34 and Muhammad Asif 27. Muhammad Nafay had four wickets and Nadir Shah two from the winning attack. Win for Karachi Region Blues was brought by Ahsan Ullah who made 91, Khalid un Nabi 47. Muhammad Jahangir snared two wickets. At the TMC Ground, Karachi, Lahore Blues thrashed Larkana by seven wickets. Larkana Region batting first made 125 for the loss of their entire line up in 40.3 overs. Umar Khalid 41 was prominent with the bat. Muhammad Bilal Khan and Nasim Shah did the main damage by taking three wickets each while Fahad Munir had two. Lahore Region Blues then achieved 126 for the loss of four wickets in 26.4 overs. Ghulam Mustafa remained not out at 61 and Saad Ali Rafai 42 not out to surpass the target. Majid Ali was the most success bowler with two wickets.

In group A round matches washed out in Rawalpindi-Islamabad were: Lahore Region Whites U-19 vs Rawalpindi Region U-19; Karachi Region Whites U-19 vs AJK Region; Quetta Region U-19 vs D M Jamali U-19; Islamabad Region U-19 vs Fata Region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen