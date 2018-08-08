Lahore, Abbottabad, Karachi advance in under-19 cricket

LAHORE: Abbottabad, Peshawar, Karachi Blues and Lahore Blues teams won their respective matches in the Inter Region U-19 One Day Tournament 2018-19 at various venues of Karachi while the Group A matches scheduled at Rawalpindi and Islamabad were completely washed out due to heavy rains.

At National Stadium Karachi, Abbottabad beat Bahawalpur by four wickets. Bahawalpur Region gathered 185 for nine in 50 overs. Ahmed Zahoor with 45, Ali Imran with 27 and Umer Rehman with 24 were their main scorers. Khalid Ali with three for 26, Hamza Khan three for 42 and Abdur Rehman two for 28 halted their runs flow. Abbottabad Region in reply achieved 186 for six in 48.1 overs. Khayyam Khan 81 not played a leading role in the win. He was supported by Azam Farooq who made 47. Muzammil Khan and Muhammad Junaid got two wickets each from the losing attack.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, Peshawar Region defeated Hyderabad by 113 runs. Peshawar banking on the 91 runs innings of Muhammad Mohsin hammered 267 for eight in 50 overs. Saqib Jamil 59 and Muhammad Amir 24 not outr were the other main scorers. Noman Akbar had three wickets while Saad Khan got two for Hyderabad. In reply, Hyderabad crumbled at 154 in 43.1 overs. Saud Jafri with 43 and Saad Khan with 24 were the prominent with the bat. Saqib Khan had three wickets while Niaz Khan and Saqib Jamil shared two wickets each.

At the NBP Stadium, Karachi, Karachi Blues routed Multan by six wickets. Karachi first contained Multan Region at 176 for nine and then achieved 177 for the loss of four wickets. For the losing team, Shoaib Khan made 36 not out, Asjar Ishfaq 34 and Muhammad Asif 27. Muhammad Nafay had four wickets and Nadir Shah two from the winning attack. Win for Karachi Region Blues was brought by Ahsan Ullah who made 91, Khalid un Nabi 47. Muhammad Jahangir snared two wickets. At the TMC Ground, Karachi, Lahore Blues thrashed Larkana by seven wickets. Larkana Region batting first made 125 for the loss of their entire line up in 40.3 overs. Umar Khalid 41 was prominent with the bat. Muhammad Bilal Khan and Nasim Shah did the main damage by taking three wickets each while Fahad Munir had two. Lahore Region Blues then achieved 126 for the loss of four wickets in 26.4 overs. Ghulam Mustafa remained not out at 61 and Saad Ali Rafai 42 not out to surpass the target. Majid Ali was the most success bowler with two wickets.

In group A round matches washed out in Rawalpindi-Islamabad were: Lahore Region Whites U-19 vs Rawalpindi Region U-19; Karachi Region Whites U-19 vs AJK Region; Quetta Region U-19 vs D M Jamali U-19; Islamabad Region U-19 vs Fata Region.