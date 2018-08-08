52 quack centres sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday sealed 52 quack centres in different cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams had carried out crackdown on quacks in Lahore, Faisalabad, Attock, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Khanewal, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang and Sargodha. The teams visited 208 treatment centres and closed down 52 centres.
