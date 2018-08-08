Tight security ordered for Independence Day in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Tuesday ordered the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner to ensure foolproof security on the eve of Independence Day.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements regarding Independence Day celebrations, the chief secretary said the security plan be implemented in letter and spirit. He said all departments keeping close liaison should organise programmes jointly in order to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

He directed the deputy commissioner to ensure participation of people from all walks of life, especially minorities, transgender and special persons. He added that philanthropists should be encouraged for organising Independence Day ceremonies at hospitals, jails, old age homes. He directed the officer to start day of 14 August with Quran Khwani and prayers for progress and solidarity of the country in mosques.

He also issued instructions regarding making massive tree plantation a part of Independence Day celebrations, besides ensuring arrangements for smooth flow of traffic around historic and recreational places. Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt Nasim Nawaz told the meeting that necessary directions about security measures have been issued to districts.