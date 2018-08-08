Two muggers held after robbing citizen in DHA

Police on Tuesday arrested two robbers in Defence Housing Authority moments after they had snatched Rs150,000 from a citizen.

According to District South SSP Omer Shahid Hamid, Asad was en route in his car on Tuesday afternoon when two armed men intercepted him on Khayaban-e-Seher, snatched Rs150,000 from him and escaped on their motorbike.

Asad immediately called the police helpline to report the robbery and also chased the suspects in his car, said SSP Hamid.

A team of Darakshan police station soon arrived at the site and apprehended the two suspects before they could get any further. They were identified as Riaz Shabbir and Khurram Iqbal. Two pistols and a motorcycle were seized from them.

The SSP further said that during interrogation, the two revealed that they have been involved in many similar cases of theft. Both suspects have a criminal record at the same police station, while one of them is also a former employee of the Cantonment Board.

Meanwhile, the Nabi Bux police booked a man for subjecting a policeman to violence after the cop asked him to remove an encroachment.

According to a statement released by the police, on Tuesday afternoon Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Ishaque of Security-II, temporarily deployed at Nabi Bux police station, was on patrol in near Reno Centre when he saw a hotel’s encroachment on the roadside, causing a traffic jam.

When Ishaque approached the hotel owner, Inayatullah, to remove the illegal structure, the man reportedly refused, misbehaved with the ASI and tore his uniform along with an accomplice.

The statement added that police took action against Inayatullah and arrested him. An FIR was also registered. The suspect’s accomplice Faizullah managed to escape before the police arrived.