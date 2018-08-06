Mon August 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2018

MTWFC move up n Women U-19 Soccer

LAHORE: MTWFC defeated Punjab by 4-2 in the National Women U 19 Football Championship match played here at City School ground on Sunday.

Punjab goal scorers were Mahtabul in the 3rd minute and Ghulam Fatima in the 10th minute. The winning team MTWFC goals were scored by Dua Gilani who hot goals in the 27th, 38th and 60th and their fourth goal came from Hiba Farhan in the 56th minute.

