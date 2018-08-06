Wapda taste 1st defeat in World Club volleyball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Wapda went 2-3 down to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau in the semi-final of the AVC 2018 Asian Men’s World Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Sunday.
After making a fantastic start to the vital clash when WAPDA lifted the first set with an enviable ease 25-14, the Pakistan’s champions failed to keep the pressure, losing the next two sets 30-32, 16-25 to fall in deep trouble. However in the fourth set they regained momentum, winning it 25-18 to make it 2-2. In the fifth and decisive set a gruelling fight was witnessed with Atyrau eventually lifting it 15-11 to seal a tough win and qualify for the final. WapdaA will now face Vietnam’s club Sanset Khanh Hoa in the third place play-off on Monday (today). Vietnamese club lost to Iranian club Khalam Ardakan 0-3 in the other semi-final on Sunday. The set score remained 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19 in Iran’s favour.
This is the first loss for Wapda in the event so far. Wapda, earlier, defeated Japan’s Toray Arrows, China’s Sichuan, Myanmar’s Asia World Club and Turkmenistan’s Binagar Club.
KARACHI: Wapda went 2-3 down to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau in the semi-final of the AVC 2018 Asian Men’s World Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Sunday.
After making a fantastic start to the vital clash when WAPDA lifted the first set with an enviable ease 25-14, the Pakistan’s champions failed to keep the pressure, losing the next two sets 30-32, 16-25 to fall in deep trouble. However in the fourth set they regained momentum, winning it 25-18 to make it 2-2. In the fifth and decisive set a gruelling fight was witnessed with Atyrau eventually lifting it 15-11 to seal a tough win and qualify for the final. WapdaA will now face Vietnam’s club Sanset Khanh Hoa in the third place play-off on Monday (today). Vietnamese club lost to Iranian club Khalam Ardakan 0-3 in the other semi-final on Sunday. The set score remained 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19 in Iran’s favour.
This is the first loss for Wapda in the event so far. Wapda, earlier, defeated Japan’s Toray Arrows, China’s Sichuan, Myanmar’s Asia World Club and Turkmenistan’s Binagar Club.
Comments