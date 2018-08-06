Bodybuilder shot dead in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: A man was gunned down inside his house in Akoudheri area here on Sunday. Majid Khan, told police that his brother Adil Khan, a famous bodybuilder and ‘Mr Mardan,’ was asleep when Nasim Khan and Ashfaq forced their entry into his house and opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot. The police registered a case against the accused. An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing.
TAKHTBHAI: A man was gunned down inside his house in Akoudheri area here on Sunday. Majid Khan, told police that his brother Adil Khan, a famous bodybuilder and ‘Mr Mardan,’ was asleep when Nasim Khan and Ashfaq forced their entry into his house and opened indiscriminate fire, killing him on the spot. The police registered a case against the accused. An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the killing.
Comments