Precaution needed while handling sacrificial animals: experts

Islamabad: Health experts on Sunday warned that if preventive measures were not put in place, Congo fever could become a grave concern with the arrival of sacrificial animals into urban centres for Eid-UL Adha.

A public health specialist Dr IKram UL Haq said, that Congo fever could become grave concern if preventive measure are not taken properly. Prior vaccination is recommended and use of an antiseptic spray before the slaughter of animal.

Dr advised people to use protective equipment such as gloves and masks while handling sacrificial animals. All the buyers and the butchers should adopt preventive measure during their purchase of animals.

Cover your bodies and never expose at all during a visit to Mandi, he added. The government should set veterinary camps in every sacrificial market to examine the animals and educate the buyers, as well as put up posters and give out flyers with precautionary measures at commercial hubs, he mentioned.

He said a human could be infected if blood or a tissue from an infected animal came into contact with his cuts, grazed on the skin, or was splashed onto his eyes, nose or mouth. Expert said most people were not aware of the hazard of being bitten by ticks.

Ticks have been found in scalp and between toes of Congo fever patients. Congo is spread via a tick found on the skin of animals. Mostly animals which have thick hair will have more chances of a tick so be aware while purchasing an animal from the cattle market, he highlighted.

The experts also urged doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and laboratory technicians to always use personal protective equipment (EPP) while dealing with the patients of Congo virus, their blood samples and tissues, etc.

The large-scale screening of the animals and their premises (sheds) should be done to check the livestock for ticks load, type of ticks and specifically the presence of Hyalomma in other areas of Punjab as well, it recommends.

To reduce the risk of human-to-human transmission, it also warns against close physical contact with infected people and suggests use of gloves and other protective gear when taking care of sick people, and “washing hands regularly after caring for or visiting ill people”, he said.

Health experts suggest that a person must visit the nearest hospital immediately after developing any of the signs and symptoms of the infection. He also urged media has played an important role by raising public awareness about the disease and importance of vaccination to prevent citizens.