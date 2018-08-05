Sun August 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2018

U-15 football trials from today

LAHORE: The trials of Inter-District Under-15 Football Championship 2018 are being held on August 5 and 6 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in Model Town Football Ground. Lahore district schools can participate in the trials. The players, who are born between 1st January 2004 to 31st December 2005 will be eligible to participate in the U-15 Championship. The players have been asked to come with B-Form or FRC and with proper football kits.

