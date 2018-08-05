Remand of PTI MPA-elect, others extended in firing case

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court Saturday extended three days physical remand of PTI MPA-elect Nadeem Abbas Bara and eight others to Hanjarwal police. Police produced the MPA-elect and others, accused of torturing policemen who had tried to stop them from firing in the air, before the ATC and sought extension in their physical remand to carry out further investigation. The court extended the remand of the accused for further three days.

Police booked Bara and others on charges of firing in the air and torturing police officials. The investigation officer informed the court that while patrolling in the area the police officials found fireworks and firing in the air at the Dera of Nadeem Abbas Bara. When they caught them, the accused persons, including 20 to 25 unidentified persons thrashed them, he said.

He contended that the accused snatched their rifles, official wireless set and damaged the police van and later tried to set it ablaze but they foiled their attempt. On the other end, Nadeem Bara contended in the court that no incident of firing occurred and police implicated them in a forged case. He implored that he did not celebrate the victory owing to the demise of his grandmother.

The FIR was registered by Hanjarwal police against 27 nominated accused, including PTI’s MPA-elect Nadeem Abbas Bara and 25 other unidentified persons under Sections 324, 148,149, 186,353, 395,436,511,427 of PPC and 7ATA for allegedly thrashing and injuring police officials, tearing off their uniforms, snatching officials rifles and wireless set, attempting to set ablaze police van, firing in the air and creating panic in the area.