Tribute paid to police on Martyrs Day

LAHORE : Interim Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has said the police should maintain friendly ties with the people according to the requirements of justice.

Addressing a ceremony held at Al-hamra in connection with Police Martyrs Day, Dr Hasan Askari said, “The martyrs who sacrificed their lives while performing their official duties are our heroes and there are great objectives behind great sacrifices like martyrdom. Sacrifices and martyrdom are basic ingredients of our national identity.”

The interim chief minister said the nation could not ignore the sacrifices of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for peaceful life of the public.

He said incidents of terrorism had reduced considerably due to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army and other security institutions, but still this war was continuing. The army, Rangers, police have discharged their duties efficiently by giving sacrifices. “Ignoring the sacrifices of the martyrs is like ignoring our existence”, he said.

He said the Punjab government would cooperate with the Police Department for the help of the families of the martyrs. He said the Punjab government was with the families of police martyrs.

The interim CM said enhancing the performance of the police by providing them with modern technology to face the challenges of security was a praiseworthy act. He said he was hopeful that the police would face the challenges of the security with efficiency.

The uniform of the police represents the confidence of the nation and policemen and officers would never ignore the respect of the uniform, he said. They should always keep it in mind that the common man should feel comfort due to the attitude of police and should not be afraid of them, the CM added. He said the laws were made for the welfare of the people and the people were not for the laws.

Interim ministers Shaukat Javed, Zia Haider Rizwi, Ahmad Waqas Riaz, additional chief secretary, IG Kaleem Imam, CPO BA Nasir, the mother of martyr Caption (r) Mubeen, widow of constable Ramazan, senior police officers and families of police martyrs attended the ceremony. One minute silence was observed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Saturday marked the Police Martyrs Day across Pakistan in traditional spirit by all policing services and streams. Punjab Safe Cities Authority went a step further by airing national anthems and patriotic songs to commemorate the fine people who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The citizens of Lahore metropolis woke up to the eulogies and tunes aired at various locations that formed the otherwise unprecedented public address sound system together tasked for Intelligent Traffic Control, Conflict and Crowd Management through voice commands and instructions relayed by the CCTV camera operators.

Primarily, 250 locations have functional Public Address Sound System comprising powerful speakers with a convincingly audible range in the backdrop of street and traffic clutter and a mic for two-way communication and responses. This system was test-run to the awe of the citizens who were taken with surprise while listening to the tunes remembering the martyrs of the police.

"This is the next-level policing", commented an awe-stricken citizen when realising the actual purpose of Public Address Sound System.

Upon successful testing and operations of the system, PSCA will incorporate it area-wise within the operational domains of police communication officers responsible for geo-strategic CCTV camera grid across the metropolis.

Meanwhile, senior officers of Lahore police commemorated the martyrs day with firm determination and patriotism. The officers also visited the graves of police martyrs, placed floral wreaths and offered fateha for the departed souls. The smartly-turnout squads of police presented salute to the martyrs.

CTO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik visited the grave of DIG Capt ® Syed Ahmad Mobeen at Cavalry Ground graveyard. Sadr Traffic SP Sardar Asif and the mother of the Shaheed DIG were also present.

SSP Investigation Awais Malik visited the grave of martyred SI Manzoor at Kot Lakhpat and paid tribute to 305 martyrs of Lahore police who laid their lives for the maintenance of peace and law and order in the City.

SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz Khan visited the grave of martyred constable Azam and said that he was proud of the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not waste.

NH&MP: Following the directions of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, NH&MP officers visited the families of martyred officers of the force to show solidarity with them on Youm-e-Shuhda Police in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

Senior officers of NH&MP presented gifts to the families of martyrs.

The families and dependents of martyred officers will always be looked after, said DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik during his interaction with the families of martyrs.

Floral wreaths were placed at the martyrs’ graves and prayers were offered for them.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan assured that it would be his first priority to look after the families of the martyrs.

Railways police: Pakistan Railways police held a ceremony to acknowledge the sacrifices of police martyrs.

The families of the martyrs from eight divisions were also invited to the ceremony held at the Railway Police Line, Lahore.

Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Dr Mujeeb ur Rehman and other high-ranking police officers also attended the event.

Four officers; ASI Pervaiz Iqbal, Constable Muhammad Idrees, Constable Sohail Ahmad and Constable Ali Imran; were awarded Quaid e Azam Police Medal.