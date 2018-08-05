No captain or coach for Pak tennis team at Asian Games

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has dropped non-playing captain and coach Inamul Haq from the Asian Games squad.

It had been decided in a meeting chaired by PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan in March this year that Inam would lead the men’s team in the Asian Games.

“He was dropped due to lack of funds with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” said a source associated with the PTF. “PTF is sponsoring its former secretary Khalid Rehmani, who is going with the team as its manager,” he added.

The source added that never in the history of PTF has a team participated in Asian Games without a captain or a coach. “The coach or captain should have been sponsored by PTF, but PTF took this decision keeping in view the PTF elections in November as they need votes from Sindh,” said the source.

The source added that Pakistan team is currently number four in Asian Davis Cup Zone so Pakistan might win a medal but the decision of not having captain or coach could prove disastrous.

“Another damaging decision they have taken is calling back Abid Ali Akbar and Muzammil Murtaza from Jakarta for a basic camp PTF is starting next week in very bad weather in Islamabad. They were playing ITF Futures there,” said the source.

“Abid and Muzammil participated in two Futures tournaments and they were to play the third Futures in Jakarta where Asian Games are scheduled but PTF called them to Pakistan for a basic one-week camp which is beyond understanding. An ITF Futures tournament was more useful preparation than a basic camp,” said the source.

The source added that the players could have acclimatised by playing in Jakarta. “The players could have played against other players competing in forthcoming Asian Games,” said the source.

Also, the source added, calling them back has proved a financial loss as the players were already there in the host country but now tickets would have to be purchased to send them.

“That money could have been used to send Aqeel Khan for Futures events. Aqeel then could have organised a one-week camp in Indonesia instead of Islamabad,” said the source.

When contacted, PTF official Gul Rehman said this decision was taken in the light of PSB’s policy regarding the Pakistani contingent for Asian Games.

PTF selected Aqeel, Abid, Muzammil and Abid Mushtaq for the Games without trials, which is against PTF’s stated policy. The source said that picking players without trials was unjust to such players as Ahmed Chohdri.