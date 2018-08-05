Sindh thrash Karachi Kickers in U-19 Women Football

KARACHI: Sindh outclassed Karachi Kickers 13-0 in their vital outing of the National Under-19 Women Football Championship at the City School Ground in Lahore on Saturday.

Aniqa Ayub hit a brace while she was also joined on the scoresheet by Sara Khan.

Meanwhile, in the other clash, Rawalpindi’s Young Rising Stars demolished Mirpurkhas’ Star Women FC 12-0 with Ayesha Shafiq landing four goals which she scored in the 15th, 27th, 35th and 54th minute.

Syed Farah and Sonam Kamal netted brace each while Mahnoor and Ayesha Aqeel hit one goal each. The tally also included two own goals conceded by the losers.