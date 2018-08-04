IG pays tribute to matryrs

LAHORE: The IG Punjab Police has said that martyrs are the pride of Punjab police and that their sacrifices are bright examples for the whole force. He expressed these views while talking to media after paying tribute to police martyrs by lighting candles and leaving flowers on Yadgar-e-Shaudha on The Mall, Lahore. He said officers and officials of Punjab police had proved it throughout the world with their sacrifices that public service was more important for them than their lives and that they would not hesitate from taking such steps in future as well. He said that sacrifices of more than 1400 martyrs would not go waste.