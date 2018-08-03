Fri August 03, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Five people kidnapped from Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR: As many as five people have been kidnapped for ransom during the last 48 hours from Rahim Yar Khan district near Punjab-Sindh and Balochistan border areas. The kidnappers have demanded Rs25 lakh each for two kidnapped young men Ismail and Shakoor, who were kidnapped from Ahmadpur Lamah. While three traders; Shahid, Rasheed and Rafiq, who were kidnapped from Bhong, have been taken to an unknown place. When this correspondent contacted spokesman of district Rahim Yar Khan, he said police teams had been sent to Katcha areas to recover the victims and confirmed the kidnapping of Ismail and Shakoor. However, he said it was not yet confirmed that other three had been kidnapped for ransom or they had some enmity with Katcha areas tribes.

