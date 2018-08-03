Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to feature in Asian Jr Squash

LAHORE: Pakistan team will participate in Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be held in India from September 26 to 29.

A Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official informed that the categories to be contested in the championship include Under-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19.“PSF will send players to compete in all categories,” he said. He said the training camp in preparation for the event is underway here and a total of 12 players will be sent for the championship.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar