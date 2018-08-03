Pakistan to feature in Asian Jr Squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan team will participate in Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be held in India from September 26 to 29.
A Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official informed that the categories to be contested in the championship include Under-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19.“PSF will send players to compete in all categories,” he said. He said the training camp in preparation for the event is underway here and a total of 12 players will be sent for the championship.
