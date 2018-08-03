UHS considers 10 thesis reports

LAHORE: The 137th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram in the chair.

According to a press release issued here, the board considered thesis reports of Dr Syeda Rizwana Jafri MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Naveed Lodhi MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Adnan Riaz MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Rizwana Nawaz MPhil (Haematology), Dr Mujahid Habib MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Muhammad Arslan Gill M.Phil (Medical Laboratory Sciences – Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), Dr Farooq Sultan MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Shagufta Khaliq MPhil (Physiology), Dr Ghazala Riaz MS. (Anaesthesiology) and Dr Muhammad Sohail MS (Urology).

The following synopses were also considered for registration of students in various postgraduate courses: “Determination of Col1a1 sp1 polymorphism and bone mineral density in Beta-thalassemia patients” by Dr Sadia Hassan MPhil (Anatomy), “Polymorphisms of vitamin D receptor gene (Fok1 & Apa1) in spinal tuberculosis patients and healthy controls” by Dr Shamaila Ejaz M.Phil (Anatomy), “Calcification in the herniated lumbar intervertebral disc and its relationship with vertebral endplate changes on MRI” by Dr Sumera Khalil MPhil (Anatomy), “Comparison of serum interleukin-17A levels and healing by Rosa damascene based gel in experimental and control rat models of aphthous stomatitis” by Dr Sara Ali MPhil (Oral Biology), “Erufosine mediated effects on transcriptomic profile of tumor suppressor and oncogenes in breast cancer cells” by Ali Raza Abdullah MPhil (MLS-Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), “Cytotoxic effects of synthetic alkyl phospholipid (Erufosine) in combination with chemotherapeutic agents (5-Fluororacil and Oxaliplatin) against colorectal cancer cells” by Iqra Shaukat MPhil (MLS-Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), “Effects of riproximin on expressional profiling of anticancer genes (Apoptin, NOXA) in breast cancer cells” by Talha Saleem MPhil (MLS-Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), “Association of serum fetuin-A level with insulin resistance and diabetes I first degree relatives of type 2 diabetics” by Dr Nazia Shahzadi M.Phil (Biochemistry), “Cellular and auto immunity in women with and without vitamin D deficiency reporting with recurrent pregnancy losses” by Dr Sehrish Asif MPhil (Biochemistry), “Comparison of postgraduate educational environment of two DHQ level hospitals attached to a newly established public sector medical college, Sialkot” by Dr Zafar Ali Ch MHPE, “Dengue seroprevalence among reproductive aged women (15-49 years) in slum areas of Lahore, Pakistan” by Dr Nazli Sufi MPhil (Community Medicine), “Post operative pain relief micro vascular decompression versus radiofrequency rhizotomy for idiopathic trigeminal neuralgia” by Dr Syed Muhammad Ahmed MS (Neurosurgery), “Comparison of t-buttress plate and proximal tibial locking compression plate in treatment of tibial plateau fracture (Schatzker type V and VI)” by Dr Farooq Masoud Watto M.S. (Orthopaedic Surgery), “Outcome of recombinant bone morphogenetic protein-2 in the treatment of non-union fracture of tibia” by Dr Syed Ali Raza MS (Orthopaedic Surgery), “Comparative study of three port versus four port laparoscopic cholecystectomy” by Dr Amit Singh MS. (General Surgery), “Ultrasound guided hydrostatic versus open reduction in intussusception” by Dr Soban Hameed MS (Paediatric Surgery) and “Comparative study of microdebrider assisted inferior turbinoplasty versus conventional partial inferior turbinectomy” by Dr Waseem Mohammad Amin MS (ENT).

honoured: An event was organised in the honour of Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Aamer Zaman Khan at the King Edward Medical University here on Thursday.

According to a press release, King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, head of departments and chairman department of surgery organised a farewell ceremony for Vice-Chancellor of FJMU.

University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Services Institute and Medical Sciences Principle Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Punjab Institute of Cardiology Chief Executive Officer Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik were also present on the occasion. KEMU former dean of surgery department and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan President Prof Zafar-ullah Chaudhry was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He rendered 30 years long teaching services for KEMU. In his address he said that, “KEMU is a role model for all the medical institutions of the country.” He also emphasised the need of research and teaching collaboration and cooperation among various medical intuitions of the country. This collaboration and cooperation will make the institutions stronger and strong institutions will strengthen the country resultantly, he added.

Department of Surgery Chairman Prof Muhammad Asghar Naqi lauded the services of Prof Aamer Zaman Khan as Vice-Chancellor of KEMU and presented him a souvenir.