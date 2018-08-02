Benefits of breastfeeding highlighted

CHARSADDA: The Frontier Primary Health Care held a meeting to hold events to mark the Global Breastfeeding Month.

The meeting was held at the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda on Wednesday

District Health Officer Naik Nawaz, District Coordinator Abdul Aziz Khan, Expanded Programme on Immunisation Coordinator Dr Feroz Shah and officials of the National Health Service attended the meeting.

Speaking at the planning and coordination meeting, Naik Nawaz said that awareness should be raised about the importance of breastfeeding during the upcoming breastfeeding month. The official said that mother’s milk provided necessary nutrients to the children. He added that mothers should breastfeed their children.

He said thousands of infants died due to malnutrition as there was a lack of awareness among mothers about breastfeeding. “The purpose of marking the Global Breastfeeding Month is to increase awareness about breastfeeding and its benefits. Doctors, medical technicians, nutritionists and other health staff would work together to raise awareness among the people,” he added.