Envoy praises arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan Ambassodor to Saudi Arabia Vice-Admiral (Retd) Khan Hasham bin Saddique has said that he is pleased to learn that Pakistani Hajj pilgrims are happy with accommodation, food, travel and medical facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The DG Hajj and his team are working hard with dedication and devotion. He passed these remarks while inspecting Pakistan Hajj Mission arrangements and residential buildings at Makkah.

Hajj Director-General Dr Sajid Yousufani and , Director Syed Imtiaz Shah were also present on the occasion.The ambassador also examined Pakistan Medical Mission in Makkah. The Pakistani ambassador also inspected the Hospital Dispensary, Department of Dentist, ICU Ward, and well equipped & latest Laboratory. During his visit, he interacted with patients and asked about their issues and details of facilities being provided in hospital by Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission. He also visited various residential buildings for Hujjaj arranged by Pakistani Hajj Mission. Pakistani Hujjaj declared Hajj arrangements as the best and said that Pak Hajj Scheme is most economical in the region.While talking to the media team, he said that the pilgrims are happy with accommodation, food, transportation and medical facilities.