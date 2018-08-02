Thu August 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Mustafa, Salman out of World Masters Squash

KARACHI: Mustafa Habib and Salman Rasool lost their matches and crashed out of the World Masters Squash Championship at Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Playing in the 45 plus category, Mustafa was beaten by Christian Borgvall 3-11, 5-11, 10-11 in the second round. Salman Rasool Qadri was defeated by Brett Martin 3-11, 2-11, 4-11 in the second round of 55 plus category.

