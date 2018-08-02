Committee formed to work on uplift of fisheries harbour

Sindh Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan has constituted a committee comprising representatives of the Fisheries Directorate General, Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority and the Fishermen Cooperative Society to develop and improve facilities at the Karachi Fisheries Harbour (KFH).

He formed the committee on Wednesday while chairing a meeting on KFH affairs and directed it to submit a report suggesting a consensus strategy for developing and improving KFH in the next three days.

Khan said that the three relevant agencies – the Fisheries Directorate General, Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority and the Fishermen Cooperative Society – should adopt a collective strategy for the development of KFH and for maximising its profit.

The chief secretary said steps should be taken to improve sanitation conditions and environment of KFH, while special measures should also be taken for the harbour area’s beautification. Khan further said due action should be taken to reduce KFH’s financial losses by taking action against illegal fishing activities and other such activities around the fisheries harbour area that are against relevant rules and regulations.

Proper arrangements should be made for handling and processing of fish catch well in accordance with KFH’s capacity, he said, adding the process of auctioning of catch should be computerised. The chief secretary also urged the managing director of Korangi Fish Harbour to increase its cooperation with KFH.

Due observance of relevant rules and regulations could only ensure progress and development of the fish harbour as in such a manner such agencies could play their due part for improvement of the national economy, he said.

Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Environment Mukhtiar Hussain Soomro briefed the meeting about environmental issues and other affairs of KFH. The fisheries secretary, training and management secretary, cooperation secretary, fisheries director general, Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman, Fisheries managing director and director of the Fisheries Harbour Authority attended the meeting.