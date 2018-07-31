Tue July 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

S
Sabah
July 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N contacts Ch Nisar for Punjab govt formation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has contacted former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for formation of government in the Punjab and he gave positive response.

According to media reports the PML-N contacted its disgruntled member Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for formation of government in the Punjab and he gave positive response to the members of the PML-N.

On the other hand four more independent members of the Punjab Assembly assured PML-N for formation of government. After that PML-N claimed to have support of 13 members while 148 members are required for formation of government in the Punjab.

The PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that they are hopeful that PML-N will form government in the Punjab saying that PML-N has majority in the Punjab and therefore it is its right.

Tug of War is going on between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N for formation of government in the Punjab and claims of getting required number of members are surfacing from both the sides. However the situation is so far not clear.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar