PML-N contacts Ch Nisar for Punjab govt formation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has contacted former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for formation of government in the Punjab and he gave positive response.
According to media reports the PML-N contacted its disgruntled member Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for formation of government in the Punjab and he gave positive response to the members of the PML-N.
On the other hand four more independent members of the Punjab Assembly assured PML-N for formation of government. After that PML-N claimed to have support of 13 members while 148 members are required for formation of government in the Punjab.
The PML-N leader Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that they are hopeful that PML-N will form government in the Punjab saying that PML-N has majority in the Punjab and therefore it is its right.
Tug of War is going on between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N for formation of government in the Punjab and claims of getting required number of members are surfacing from both the sides. However the situation is so far not clear.
