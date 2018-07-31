Two women murdered

Print Story
SARGODHA: Two women were murdered in separate incidents in Quaidabad police limits on Monday. According to police sources, Amanullah of Uttra village, Tehsil Jauharabad had doubts about the character of his daughter Nasreen Bibi, 22 and on the day of incident he axed her to death.
