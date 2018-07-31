Khalid wins squash event in Ecuador

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Khalid Atlas Khan won the tournament organised in his honour in Ambato, Ecuador.

He defeated Alejandro Castro 3-1 in the final of Khalid Atlas Khan Squash Tournament, which was organised by Dragons Squash Academy at CEBI College from July 27-28 for the promotion of squash in Ambato, Ecuador.

He had beaten top seed Alex Ulloa 3-1 in the semi-final and won against third seed Flavio Hinostrozia 3-0 in the quarter-final. Khalid thrashed Carlos Paredes 3-0 in the first round.

Khalid is a former international player who won many international events, including World Junior Championships (team event) twice, British Junior Open, Asian Junior Team championships.

He also captained Pakistan. He is now a qualified coach and the only WSF Qualified Tutor from Pakistan. “I am thankful to CEBI College, Dragons Squash Academy, all the sponsors, and players for making this tournament a success,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’ from Ecuador. He added that he always tried to keep Pakistani flag high and would keep projecting the positive image of the country.