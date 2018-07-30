Mon July 30, 2018
National

I
INP
July 30, 2018

Farooq Sattar plea for vote recount

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar submitted a plea Sunday for recount in two constituencies from where he contested the general election 2018. PTI’s Aamir Liaquat won from NA-245 after defeating Dr Farooq Sattar with 56,615 votes while the MQM-P leader also faced defeat by Dr Arif Alvi from NA-247. Sattar said the party’s chief polling agent and other polling agents did not receive Form 45 alleging that at the time of counting votes their polling agents were sent out. In NA-245, Sattar received 34,247 votes against Aamir Liaquat whereas in NA-247 the MQM-P leader received 24, 146 votes against Alvi’s 91,020 votes.

