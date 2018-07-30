Youth shot dead on resistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: A motorcyclist was killed on resistance on Murid Khan Road on Sunday. Police said that two masked men stopped a motorcyclist and tried to snatch his bike, which he resisted. At this, the dacoits shot him dead. The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.
