Pakistan finish eighth in World Junior Squash

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan, who had been finalists in the past eight championships, came down to eighth position in the WSF World Junior Team Squash Championship in Chennai, India, on Sunday.

In the playoffs for 5-8 positions, ninth seeds Hong Kong China defeated 11th seeds Pakistan 2-0. Chung Yat Long beat Muhammad Uzair 11-8, 11-3, 12-10 and To Wai Lok won against Farhan Hashmi 11-4, 11-8, 11-6.

Second seeds Canada defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the playoffs. James Flynn lost to Abbas Zeb 11-9, 12-14, 12-14, 5-11 in 51 minutes. But George Crowne beat Muhammad Uzair 5-11, 11-2, 11-3, 11-9 in 41 minutes and Ryan Picken overpowered Haris Qasim 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 4-11, 12-10 in 54 minutes.

Legendary squash player Jansher Khan has accused of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and its coaches of not preparing the team well. Squash fans in the country have also criticised PSF for Pakistan’s poor show in both Individual and Team Championships.