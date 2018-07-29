Typhoid cases rising in Karachi

KARACHI: Eminent paediatrician, Prof Dr Jamal Raza has revealed that the multi-drug resistant typhoid (MDRT) cases are on the rise in Karachi as well as in Hyderabad city as thousands of children have been infected from the disease in Karachi so far.

Prof Jamal Raza, who is also President of Pakistan Paediatric Association, Sindh, while talking to PPI, said MDR typhoid outbreak had gripped parts of North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and its adjoining areas.

He explained that 80 per cent of the total reported cases, affected children were of less than 10 years of age. He said this bacterial infection continued to infect children all over Karachi and other parts of province.