Fehmida, Wassan complain of rigging

SUKKUR: The former Speaker of the National Assembly and Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Dr Fehmida Mirza became the first woman in the country to win the national assembly election for the fifth time. Fehmida has won from NA 230 Badin 2.

Addressing press conference, with Zulfiqar Mirza, Fehmida Mirza said elections were technically rigged in Badin.

She alleged that 8 booths were set up in a single room to stuff the ballot boxes, besides some unauthorized persons were also present inside the polling stations. She charged that the counting was manipulated and ballot papers were added in the presence of the ROs and the district returning officers.

Meanwhile, PPP Nawab Wasan while alleging that his election was stolen, demanded re-election on PS-32, Kingri. Wasan claimed that he was leading the election with a margin of 18,000 votes against GDA’s candidate Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi at PS-32 Kingri, but overnight he was declared a looser.

He alleged his Polling Agents were removed from the polling station during the counting of ballot papers. He said the people of Kingri voted for the PPP to get rid of Pir Rashid Shah who is very unpopular there.

Meanwhile, the PPP’s candidate from PS-29 candidate Sheeraz Shoukat Rajper has also demanded recounting of votes.

The PPP’s candidate has lost the seat to GDA’s candidate Dr. Rafiq Bhabhan with a margin of only 800 votes.The Returning officer of PS-29 Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Faiz Gunj Mashooq Ali Dahari has summoned the polling staff as well as the polling agents of the winning and losing candidates, before his court today for consolidation of results.