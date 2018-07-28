PTI sweeps Multan with all six NA seats

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has made a clean sweep in Multan and captured all the six National Assembly and majority of the Punjab Assembly slots in the 2018 general elections, unofficial results available with this scribe revealed on Friday.

Pakistan People’s Party has increased its vote bank three times as compared to 2013 general elections while the Pakistan Muslim League-N lost its vote bank as compared to previous elections.

The PTI has won all the six NA seats while the PPP could win only one Punjab Assembly slot followed by PTI nine, PML-N two and one independent. PTI candidate Ahmed Hassan Dehr has won from the NA-154 Multan-I with 74018 votes while Abdul Qadir Gilani of PPP received 64257 votes and independent Malik Sikandar Hayat Bosan got 37126 votes. Amir Dogar of PTI won the NA-155 Multan-II seat with 135726 votes while Sheikh Tariq Rashid of PML-N received 99380 votes.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi won the NA-156 Multan-III seat with 116272 votes by defeating PML-N’s Amir Saeed Ansari who received 84940 votes.

PTI candidate Zain Qureshi won the NA-157 Multan-IV slot with 77371 votes by defeating PPP’s Syed Ali Musa Gilani who got 70830 votes. PML-N candidate Malik Abdul Ghafar Dogar received 62037 votes.

PTI’s Ibrahim Khan won the NA-158 Multan-VI seat with 82730 votes by defeating former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani who received 73400 votes. PML-N’s Syed Javed Ali Shah received 72301 votes. Rana Qasim Noon of PTI won the NA-159 Multan-V seat with 102606 votes.

He defeated PML-N candidate Syed Zulqarnain Bokhari who received 99374 votes. The PTI has emerged as the largest party on the Punjab Assembly seats as it bagged nine slots out of 13 while the PML-N could win two and PPP one. PPP’s Syed Ali Haider Gilaniwon the PP-211 Multan-I seat with 39527 votes by defeating PTI’s Khalid Javed Warraich who received 27889 votes. Independent candidate Shaukat Bosan received 21894 votes. PTI’s Malik Salim Laber won the PP-212 Multan-II seat with 26049 votes by defeating PPP’s Syed Nazim Shah who received 21872 votes. PML-N candidate Shahzad Maqbool Butha received 20093 votes. Barrister Wasim Khan Badozai of PTI won the PP-213 Multan-III slot with 46495 votes by defeating PML-N’s M Ali Khokhar who received 27789 votes. PPP candidate Shahzad Raza Siddiqui received 9737 votes. PTI candidate Zaheeruddin Alezai has won the PP-214 Multan-IV seat with 47213 votes by defeating PPP candidate Osman Bathi who received 13580 votes. PTI candidate Javed Akhtar Ansari won the PP-215 Multan-V seat with 47213 votes by defeating PML-N candidate Amir Manzoor Ansari who received 31142 votes. PTI’s Madeem Qureshi won the PP-216 Multan-VI slot with 56850 votes by defeating PML-N’s Ehsanuddin Qureshi who received 44520 votes. PPP candidate Shakil Laber received 12393 votes.

Independent candidate Sheikh Osman Naeem won the PP-217 Multan-VII seat with 35294 votes by defeating PTI candidate Shah Mehmood Qureshi who received 31716 votes. Shah Mehmood Qureshi was the candidate of chief minister Punjab but his close friend Sheikh Osman Naeem shattered all his dreams. PTI’s Mazhar Abbass Raan won the PP-218 Multan-VIII seat with 45817 votes by defeating PPP candidate Malik M Abbas Ran who received 45817 votes. Zafar Raan of the PML-N received 25088 votes. PTI candidate Dr Akhtar Malik won the PP-219 Multan-IX seat with 39061 votes by defeating PML-N candidate Rana Iqbal Saraj who received 25003 votes. Raye Mansab of the PPP received 22041 votes. Mian Tariq Abdullah of the PTI won the PP-220 Multan-X seat with 33555 votes by defeating PPP candidate Mian Kamran Abdullah Marral who received 32844 votes. Rana Tahir Shabbir of the PML-N received 27086 votes.

Rana Ijaz Noon of the PML-N won the PP-221 Multan-XI seat with 47886 votes by defeating PTI candidate Rana Sohail Noon who received 32439 votes. Khurram Farid Khakwani of the PPP received 18758 votes. PTI candidate Ghulam Abbas Khakhi won the PP-222 Multan-XII slot with 47429 votes by defeating PML-N candidate Mehdi Abbas Langah who received 35983 votes. PML-N candidate Naghma Mushtaq Laang won the slot with 46149 votes by defeating PTI candidate Akram Kanhun who received 44450 votes. PPP candidate Hamid Ali received 6020 votes.

The election results have showed that the PPP has surprisingly regained its vote bank despite life threats to the Gilani family and hurdles in free movement and campaign in Multan.

The PPP could secure only one Punjab seat which was won by Syed Ali Haider Gllani. The PPP has received 208487 votes in the current elections as compared to 2013 when the Gilani family received 139,808 votes from three seats. PPP candidate Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani contested from the NA-154 Multan. He received 64257 votes as compared to 2013 when he had received 57168 votes. PPP candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani contested from the NA-157 Multan-IV. He received 701830 votes as compared to 2013 when he contested from the same constituency and bagged 50205 votes. The new urban areas are attached in this constituency under the new delimitations.

Former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani contested from NA-158 Multan-V and received 73400 votes as compared to 2013 when his brother Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani contested from the constituency and received 32435 votes. “People of Multan have repaid us in reward of our matchless attachment with them and rendering services to the development of Multan,” he said.

Talking to The News on Friday, he paid rich tribute to the masses for standing with the PPP. He said he had ensured 33 percent share from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for south Punjab during his tenure, which was cut afterwards.