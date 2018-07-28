Pakistan crash out of World Junior Team Squash

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan crashed out of the WSF World Junior Team Squash Championship in Chennai, India, on Friday.

Third seeds England defeated 11th seeds Pakistan 2-1 in the quarter-finals. James Wyatt overpowered Muhammad Uzair 8-11, 11-2, 11-2, 8-11, 11-2 in 47 minutes in the first match.

Nick Wall defeated Abbas Zeb 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6 in the second match. There was a consolation point for Pakistan when Haris Qasim beat Sam Todd 12-10, 9-11, 11-9 in 23 minutes in the third match.

Pakistan’s performance in World Junior Individual Championships had been severely criticised by former champion Jansher Khan. The failure in the team event will attract further criticism.

Jansher had said that no Pakistani had won World Junior Tournament since he won in 1986. Former Asian Junior Champion Ali Bukhari said Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) should give respect to its former players.

He said the former players were coaching in different countries but were not given any role in their own country. “If PSF fails to change its policies, Pakistan’s slide in the game will continue,” said Ali.