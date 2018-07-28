LEAs praised for ensuring peaceful polls in Sindh

In view of security apprehensions in the Sindh province, the task of holding the general election was a very big challenge; however, by the grace of Allah Almighty, the Sindh Police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and other security institutions zealously maintained law and order to ensure peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan said this while presiding a high-level meeting at the Sindh Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khatjak, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Dr Iqbal Hussain Durrani, Secretary Home Haroon Ahmed Khan, Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar, Secretary General Administration Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Services Riazuddin Qureshi, Secretary Implementation & Coordination Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sualeh Farooqi, Karachi Additional IGP Mushtaq Maher and other senior officers. All divisional commissioners and DIGs also participated through video link.

The chief secretary lauded the role of caretaker chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman, asserting that his guidance and advice also valuably encouraged the authorities to do the needful in conducting the General Election-2018 sufficiently.

He noted that the voting turnout remained better in the province under the coordinated efforts of the LEAs and security institutions, which assisted the civil administration in this regard. He also invited comprehensive reports within a week from the divisional commissioner and DIGs regarding issues and difficulties that surfaced in the elections.

Provincial Election Commissioner M. Yousuf Khan Khatak also appreciated the administrative and security arrangements, which enhanced the voters’ turnout. He further admired the provision of staff by the Sindh government and the Karachi commissioner for their exemplary services.

IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, appreciating the services of all stakeholders, said that the July 25 elections were the most peaceful in the past 30 years.Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan had said on July 21 that foolproof security would be ensured during the elections as well as after the announcement of their results.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the elections, Khan had said installation of 21,000 CCTV cameras would soon be completed at 5,673 sensitive polling stations of the province.

He had directed the provincial police chief to take stern action against everyone who was involved in aerial firing and fireworks after the announcements of the election results.

Khan had said that all the national and international observers as well as media persons should follow the code of conduct and the standard operating procedure issued by the election commission.

He had directed the health, information and other important departments to remain open all through Election Day and make sure their respective staff members are also present. He also directed all commissioners and DIGs to remain in field and visit the polling stations in their respective jurisdictions to ensure foolproof arrangements.

He had stressed on the importance of presence of all polling staff, warning of strict disciplinary action against all absentees. He had directed the home secretary to ensure that all mobile tower vans reach the remote areas of the province to ensure uninterrupted network supply.