Schuerrle joins Fulham on two-year loan

LONDON: Germany winger and 2014 World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle on Wednesday agreed to join Fulham of the Premier League on a two-year loan from Borussia Dortmund.

It will be a second stint in the English top flight for the 27-year-old.“I’m so happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started. Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me — that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here,” Schuerrle told fulhamfc.com.

“I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect.”

Fulham have returned to England’s top flight, winning promotion last season via a play-off, after four years in the Championship.Schuerrle shot to fame at the 2014 World Cup when his superb cross led to Mario Goetze scoring the winning goal in the final to give Germany their fourth title.