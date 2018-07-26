COAS, wife cast vote in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday asked the people of Pakistan to come out and vote undeterred.Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that the COAS and his wife cast their votes at Rawalpindi.

“We are target of inimical forces working against Pakistan. We’ve come a long way in our comprehensive national effort to fail them. We are united and steadfast to defeat them, and today through our votes. Please come out and vote undeterred, COAS,” the tweet said.