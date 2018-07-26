Asian rivals meet in World Junior Team Squash pre-quarters

KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan will face India in the pre-quarter-finals after staying second in their group in the WSF World Junior Team Squash Championship in Chennai, India, on Wednesday.

In the first match of group F, sixth seeds Czech Republic defeated Pakistan 2-1. Viktor Byrtus overpowered Abbas Zeb 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 4-11, 11-9 and Ondrej Vorlicek defeated Muhammad Uzair 11-4, 11-6, 6-11, 11-4.

Haris Qasim beat Marek Panacek 11-5, 11-6, 11-6.

Czech Republic also won against 24th seeds Zimbabwe 3-0.

Pakistan stood second in their group after defeating Zimbabwe 3-0.

Haris Qasim defeated Aedan Martin 11-2, 11-2, 11-5; Abbas Zeb defeated Tayne Turnock 11-7, 11-2 11-5; and Muhammad Uzair won against Ethan Alfalfa Porter 13-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Pakistan will face fifth seeds India, who topped their group E by beating Switzerland and Saudi Arabia on Thursday.