The revival of football

The 2018 Fifa World Cup which ended on July 15 crowned France as the champion. The tournament was widely watched in Pakistan whose team currently stands at the 187th position in the international rankings. It is deplorable that the relevant authorities haven’t focused on promoting football in Pakistan. While the country had performed valiantly in other sports including cricket, hockey and squash, no worthwhile efforts were made to date for the revival of football. It should be noted that in 2014, Pakistan’s Street Child football team took part in the Street Child World Cup 2014 that was held in Brazil.

The team made history by giving a superb performance in the tournament and reached the semi finals. Although the team failed to win the tournament, it won a lot of hearts. These children should be trained for the national football team. If they managed to reach this far under the current circumstances, they, with little more training, can perform well in international events and make Pakistan proud.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi