Tue July 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Minister orders solution to Journalist Colony issues

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Ahmed Waqas Riaz on Monday presided over a special meeting to review the affairs of B & F-Block of Journalist Colony.

He directed that steps should be taken to adjust the remaining applicants of B-Block. The minister directed that as per the balloting allotment letters should be distributed among the F-Block members. He also asked to review the development work in commercial and residential areas of F-Block and said that there should be no delay on part of the Information Department in this regard.

He said that every step should be taken as per rules and regulations of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation and issues should be resolved with close collaboration of journalist community.

