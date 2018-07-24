Tue July 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Pak players flop in World Junior Individual Squash again

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asadullah Khan, Farhan Hashmi, and Uzair Shaukat lost their matches in plate events in the World Junior Individual Squash Championships on Monday.

Anthony Lepper of New Zealand defeated Asadullah 3-11, 11-3, 14-12, 9-11, 11-8 in the third round of the plate event, which is for the first round losers in the main draw. Wai Lok To of Hong Kong beat Farhan 7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 in the third round of special plate event.

Uzair lost in the final of consolation plate event, which is for the first round losers in the plate. Reza Jafarzadeh of Iran overpowered him 11-4, 6-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-5.

