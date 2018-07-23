25 injured in Iran earthquakes

TEHRAN: A series of moderate earthquakes in southern and western Iran on Sunday injured an estimated 25 people, state television said. Two quakes struck a remote region near the town of Lar in the southern Hormozgan province shortly after 0500 GMT, according to the US Geological Survey.

The strongest of the two had a magnitude of 5.4. Another 5.9-magnitude quake struck a rural part of the western Kermanshah province at 1007 GMT. An AFP reporter said that quake was "felt strongly" across the border in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province. State television said some damage had been reported in villages and that 25 people had been injured, without giving details of their locations.