Don’t waste time

The trend of drug addiction is gaining momentum in Pakistan. According to the World Drug Report 2017, 29.5 million people across the globe suffer from drug use disorder. According to a UN report, the number of drug addicts in Pakistan is around 7 million. It is important that the healthcare authorities in collaboration with both provincial and federal governments launch campaigns to combat drug addiction. It is also important that the law-enforcement agencies put an end to the open trade of drugs. Long-term strategies must be outlined for the rehabilitation of drug addicts so that they can have a second chance to live a healthy life.

In our country, many school- and college-going students are also affected by drugs. In order to prevent them from becoming drug addicts, educational institutions can play a vital role. Education campuses should be declared smoke-free zones and any students caught smoking on the premise should be heavily fined. In addition, awareness programmes should be conducted to educate students about the deadly consequences of drug addiction.

Rameez Ali Mahesar

Karachi