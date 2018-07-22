Elahi blames Nawaz for dried rivers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the country's rivers are now dry due to the foreign policy of Nawaz Sharif in his tenure while Shahbaz Sharif in Punjab forced the people to drink contaminated water, so both brothers jointly have made the people suffer from diseases.

Addressing a joint public meeting of PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Gujrat on Saturday, Pervaiz Elahi said that shortage of water in Pakistan was due to Sharifs, adding the dry rivers were the proof of Nawaz Sharif's foreign policy.

He said the people should ask Sharif brothers why they stopped work on Bhasha Dam which PML-Q government had started 10 years back.

He said those who did horse trading were today themselves its victim. Shahbaz Sharif who remained chief minister for 10 years should tell the people what reforms he introduced in jails as Nawaz Sharif is today complaining of not getting facilities in jails, Pervaiz said.

He said, "We live and die in Pakistan and we serve the people considering it as our national duty." He said that the country could progress only if its rulers are honest."

The public meeting was also addressed by PTI candidate for PP-31 Chaudhry Salim Sarwar Jaura. Syed Faryad Shah, Chaudhry Mustansar Ahmad Baanth, Ahmad Ali Baanth, Sajid Lanahika were also present.