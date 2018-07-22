Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two injured as chopper crash-lands

PESHAWAR: Two officials reportedly sustained injuries as a military helicopter on Saturday crash-landed at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

An official said that other crew members remained safe in the incident that occurred at around 1pm at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base.

The ambulances and fire brigade rushed to the scene where the Airport Security Force (ASF) had blocked entry to the affected site.

It is to be mentioned here that two pilots embraced martyrdom when a military plane had crashed-landed after developing a fault during routine training session at the PAF base in June last.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar