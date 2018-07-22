Two injured as chopper crash-lands

PESHAWAR: Two officials reportedly sustained injuries as a military helicopter on Saturday crash-landed at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar.

An official said that other crew members remained safe in the incident that occurred at around 1pm at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base.

The ambulances and fire brigade rushed to the scene where the Airport Security Force (ASF) had blocked entry to the affected site.

It is to be mentioned here that two pilots embraced martyrdom when a military plane had crashed-landed after developing a fault during routine training session at the PAF base in June last.