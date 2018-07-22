Lok Virsa holds ‘muzakra’

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organised 'muzakra', a literary session, on 'Indigenous Knowledge of Pakistan here at the Faiz Heritage Library.

Chairman of the Department of Anthropology at the Arid Agriculture University was the chief guest on the occasion.

The session was attended by Dr. Ghafoor, author of Doctoral thesis on the subject and teaches it in various universities across the country. The speakers highlighted various aspects of Indigenous knowledge of Pakistan and said Pakistan had a tremendous amount of indigenous knowledge and we needed to save our indigenous knowledge. The literary session was meant to create awareness among participants of the indigenous knowledge of Pakistan. The speakers appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa for organising a special literary session on the topic.