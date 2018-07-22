Sun July 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lok Virsa holds ‘muzakra’

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organised 'muzakra', a literary session, on 'Indigenous Knowledge of Pakistan here at the Faiz Heritage Library.

Chairman of the Department of Anthropology at the Arid Agriculture University was the chief guest on the occasion.

The session was attended by Dr. Ghafoor, author of Doctoral thesis on the subject and teaches it in various universities across the country. The speakers highlighted various aspects of Indigenous knowledge of Pakistan and said Pakistan had a tremendous amount of indigenous knowledge and we needed to save our indigenous knowledge. The literary session was meant to create awareness among participants of the indigenous knowledge of Pakistan. The speakers appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa for organising a special literary session on the topic.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar