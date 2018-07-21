World Junior Individual Squash C’ship

Asad cruises into Plate Event third round

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asadullah Khan moved into the third round of Plate Event in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship on Friday.

He defeated Mohammed Alyafei of Qatar 11-0, 11-4, 11-2 in the second round of Plate Event, which is for first-round losers in the main draw.Asad will face Anthony Lepper of New Zealand in the third round.

However, Eric Kim of the US overpowered Uzair Shaukat 7-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-3 in the second round.Uzair later defeated Fraser McCann of Scotland 11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 11-6 in the first round of Consolation Plate, which is for first-round losers in the Plate event. He will play against Leonard Lee of Singapore in the second round.

Similarly, after getting bye in the first round, Farhan Hashmi beat Christopher Murphy of Scotland 3-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 in the second round of Special Plate event. He will take on Wai Lok To of Hong Kong in the third round.Aaron Liang of Singapore defeated Mohammad Uzair 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9 in the second round. Uzair had got bye in the first round.