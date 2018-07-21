Without power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the Wapda authorities to the suffering of residents of Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi. Despite regular complaints, a defective transformer in the neighbourhood has not been replaced so far. As a result, residents have to put up with prolonged power outages.
The authorities concerned should have a look into the matter and ensure that the faulty transformer is repaired at the earliest.
Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya
Rawalpindi
