Sat July 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Without power

This is to draw the attention of the Wapda authorities to the suffering of residents of Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi. Despite regular complaints, a defective transformer in the neighbourhood has not been replaced so far. As a result, residents have to put up with prolonged power outages.

The authorities concerned should have a look into the matter and ensure that the faulty transformer is repaired at the earliest.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar