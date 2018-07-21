Without power

This is to draw the attention of the Wapda authorities to the suffering of residents of Iqbal Town, Rawalpindi. Despite regular complaints, a defective transformer in the neighbourhood has not been replaced so far. As a result, residents have to put up with prolonged power outages.

The authorities concerned should have a look into the matter and ensure that the faulty transformer is repaired at the earliest.

Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan Adowaliya

Rawalpindi