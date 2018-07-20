Juniors make exit from world squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan made an early exit from the individual category of the 2018 World Junior Squash Championship with two remaining players failing to make the round of 32 in Chennai (India) on Thursday.

Abbas Zeb and Harris Qasim both were shown the door by their respective opponents. Columbian Matias Knudsen got better of Abbas Zeb in a four-game match 4-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3.Harris was beaten by Mexican Leonel Cardenas. Mexican won 11-5, 11-6, 11-1. The match lasted for 36 minutes.All others including Uzair Shoukat, Assadullah Khan, Mohammad Uzair, Mohammad Farhan Hashmi made exit in the first round Wednesday.